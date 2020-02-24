Ontario’s french-language teachers have announced a strike on Thursday February 27th that will impact Niagara.

Today, the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) announced on Twitter that they will resume job action on Thursday.

That means french-lauguage schools in Niagara will be closed.

Meantime, the union representing Ontario's elementary teachers is putting rotating one-day strikes on hold for two weeks.

The head of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says members will be focusing on political pressure and mobilizing support from the public during that time.

But Sam Hammond says he's put the province ``on notice'' that the union will begin a new phase of strikes if a new contract has not been reached by March 6th.

Hammond isn't providing any details of the possible escalation, but isn't ruling out a full strike.