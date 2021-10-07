Ontario's Health Minister reporting 279 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized

Ontario health officials are reporting 279 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 229 of those patients, roughly 82 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Provincial data shows 156 people are currently being treated in the ICU, including 72 unvaccinated patients, 7 partially vaccinated patients, and 12 fully vaccinated patients.

Elliott reports the total number of new cases in the province today is 587 with the majority attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Today's update also includes 10 new deaths.