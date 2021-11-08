Ontario's Health Minister reports 105 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today
Ontario's Health Minister is reporting 105 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.
Minister Christine Elliott adds 127 people are in the ICU due to COVID-19.
The vaccination status of hospitalized patients is not available today because some hospital do not update the information over the weekend.
Province-wide, 480 new cases are being confirmed in the latest update, including 289 cases attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
Two new deaths are also being reported today.
