Ontario's Health Minister reports 186 people with COVID-19 in hospital today
Ontario's Health Minister is reporting 186 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.
Minister Christine Elliott says 184 hospitalized patients are currently being treated in the ICU due to COVID-19.
Vaccination statistics for hospitalized patients are not available today as some hospitals do not update their data over the weekend.
Elliott says there are 613 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases province-wide today, including 454 cases attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: Sep 27Are we ready to vaccinate kids under 12 years old? Are we ready to move out of stage 3? Should we tighten border restrictions right now? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.