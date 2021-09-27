Ontario's Health Minister reports 186 people with COVID-19 in hospital today

Ontario's Health Minister is reporting 186 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Minister Christine Elliott says 184 hospitalized patients are currently being treated in the ICU due to COVID-19.

Vaccination statistics for hospitalized patients are not available today as some hospitals do not update their data over the weekend.

Elliott says there are 613 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases province-wide today, including 454 cases attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.