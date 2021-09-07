Ontario's Health Minister reports 192 people in the ICU due to COVID-19 today
At least 192 people with COVID-19 are being treated in Ontario's ICUs today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 295 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized and 192 people are in the ICU due to COVID-19.
However, Elliott also notes not all hospitals report their COVID-19 statistics on weekends and holidays, including details on patients' vaccination status.
There are 564 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province today. Of those cases, 434 people are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. Fully vaccinated people account for 130 cases.
