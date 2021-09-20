Ontario's Health Minister reports 233 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital today

Ontario's Health Minister is reporting 233 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Minister Christine Elliott says 177 people are in the ICU due to the virus today.

Not all hospitals update their data over the weekend, and due to the incomplete reporting, vaccination data for hospitalized patients is not updated on Mondays.

Elliott says 610 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported province-wide. The majority of the cases, 458, are attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Two new deaths are also included in today's update.