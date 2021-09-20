Ontario's Health Minister reports 233 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital today
Ontario's Health Minister is reporting 233 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.
Minister Christine Elliott says 177 people are in the ICU due to the virus today.
Not all hospitals update their data over the weekend, and due to the incomplete reporting, vaccination data for hospitalized patients is not updated on Mondays.
Elliott says 610 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported province-wide. The majority of the cases, 458, are attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
Two new deaths are also included in today's update.
-
AM Roundtable - Wolfgang Guembel and Brandon CurrieNiagara In the Morning Roundtable with Tim Denis
-
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthTwo days until Ontario's vaccine certificate program. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
"Davis Hall & The Green Lanterns" album highlighting local communitiesTim talks to musician Jim Casson on a new album highlighting local communities and the return of live music. Check out Davis Hall & The Green Lanterns