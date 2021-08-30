Ontario's Health Minister reports 386 people are in hospital due to COVID-19 today

Ontario's Health Minister is reporting 386 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 today

Minister Christine Elliott is confirming 226 people are being treated outside the ICU today and 160 patients are in the ICU.

Elliott says the ministry does not include vaccination data for hospitalized people in reports on Mondays because some hospitals do not report their data over the weekend.

In all, there are 694 new COVID-19 cases being reported today. Elliott reports 527 of those cases are among people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is known.