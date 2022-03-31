Ontario's Health Minister says province will 'stay the course' even as COVID cases rise

Ontario's Health Minister says the province is staying the course when it comes to lifting COVID-19 public health measures, and we need to learn how to live with the virus.

Christine Elliott, spoke to the media today, saying the province's mask mandate was not lifted too soon, and 'the peak of the pandemic is over, subject to any new variants'.

"We are staying the course. We don't anticipate we will have to move back to mandatory masking."

A number of public health units are asking their residents to continue to wear masks when in indoor public settings, including here in Niagara.

Elliott was asked why Ontario's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is not giving weekly updates and interviews.

She says he is busy working, watching what is happening, and he's not giving frequent interviews because we are past the peak of the pandemic and it's not needed.

"We have moved past that at this point."

Wastewater monitoring suggests cases have been rising throughout the month and the latest information reported today shows a slight increase in hospitalizations.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the ``complete silence'' from the government and chief medical officer of health is concerning while Liberal House Leader John Fraser says the government is acting like the pandemic is over.

Information on fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be coming out next week.

Ontario is reporting a bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations today, with 807 patients in hospital compared with 778 a day earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care went up by one, to 166.