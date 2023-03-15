Ontario's highest court set to begin hearing appeal from Dellen Millard and Mark Smich

Ontario's highest court will begin hearing appeals today from multiple murderer Dellen Millard.



Millard and lawyers for his once-close friend Mark Smich are appealing their convictions for the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.



Yesterday, the Ontario Court of Appeal denied a request from Millard to adjourn a hearing for an appeal of one of his convictions.



On Friday the court will also hear Millard's appeal regarding his first-degree murder conviction of his father, a wealthy aviation executive whose death was originally ruled a suicide.