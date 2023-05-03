Internal Ministry of Health documents warn that Ontario's lack of a long COVID strategy may lead to little to no support for patients.



Documents, including briefings to the minister's office, also say that in the absence of a co-ordinated provincial approach, the health sector has cobbled together ``fragmented'' clinics, but those are at risk of closure without dedicated funding.



Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore have made conflicting statements as to whether a long COVID strategy is in the works, so The Canadian Press submitted a request under the Freedom of Information Act.



The documents say long COVID is not yet well understood, but the current and likely rising volume of patients will have an effect on Ontario's recovery and may place added pressures on emergency rooms.



Researchers estimate 1.4 million Canadians are living with long COVID.



The documents highlight possible effects on both the health-care system and the economy, with a survey suggesting more than 70 per cent of long COVID patients have had to take time off work.



A spokesperson for Jones notes that the government implemented a long COVID fee code for doctors to use when assessing and managing patients, and will continue to connect Ontarians to high-quality care.