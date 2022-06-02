Ontario's Liberals come third in provincial election, fail to secure party status
Ontario's Liberals have come third in the provincial election and have once again failed to secure official party status in the legislature.
The party that suffered a historic loss in 2018 failed to make significant gains in this election, trailing far behind the Progressive Conservatives who secured a second majority, and the NDP who regained official Opposition status.
Leader Steven Del Duca lost in his own riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge, which has gone to Progressive Conservative candidate Michael Tibollo.
Del Duca was elected party leader days before the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.
His Liberal platform included plans to make COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for school attendance, remove provincial HST on prepared foods under $20 and boost the minimum wage to $16 per hour by next year.
The party had been reduced to just seven seats four years ago after spending more than a decade in government.