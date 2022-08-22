Ontario's Mike Shoreman makes history crossing all five Great Lakes on paddleboard

History was made over the weekend after Mike Shoreman became the first person with a disability to paddleboard across all five Great Lakes.

Shoreman completed his Lake Ontario crossing on Saturday afternoon in Toronto, after starting out in New York State on August 19th.

He crossed the other four Great lakes earlier this summer.

The 39-year-old former paddleboard coach lost his ability to walk and talk in 2018 after developing Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

He then suffered from mental health issues following his diagnosis.

Shoreman decided to take on the paddleboard challenge to raise money and awareness for Jack.org, an organization that helps fund mental health supports in Ontario's schools.