Ontario's minimum wage going up to $16.55 as of Sunday

Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise by more than a dollar this weekend.

As of Sunday, the min. wage will increase to $16.55 an hour, comapred to the previous minimum wage set at $15.50.

The Ontario Living Wage Network says in its latest report that the living wage is more than $10 an hour in most of the province, and more than $23 an hour in the Greater Toronto Area.

In Niagara, the living wage for 2022/23 was calculated at $19.80 per hour.