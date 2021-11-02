Ontario's minimum wage may increase in the new year

The Ontario government may be increasing the minimum wage in the new year.

Sources tell CTV News Toronto Premier Doug Ford will make the official announcement today with the changes expected to come into effect January 1st.

The report suggests the general minimum wage will increase from $14.35 per hour to $15 per hour.

The wage increased by 25 cents a year ago after stagnating since January 2018. Another small 10 cents bump came into effect last month.

The reports come as the Niagara Poverty Reduction Network has updated the 'living wage' in Niagara to $18.90 per hour.

A living wage is defined as the amount workers need to be paid to actually live in an area and still have some money left over to participate in the community.