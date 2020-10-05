iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario's Minister of Labour to make announcement in St. Catharines

CKTB - NEWS - Monte McNoughton

Ontario's Minister of Labour, Training, and Skills Development is in St. Catharines today for an announcement.

Monte McNaughton is expected to discuss an investment in training for personal support workers as part of a larger campaign to train and reskill thousands of people.

The announcement is due to take place at 9 a.m.

Latest Audio