Ontario's Minister of Labour to make announcement in St. Catharines
Ontario's Minister of Labour, Training, and Skills Development is in St. Catharines today for an announcement.
Monte McNaughton is expected to discuss an investment in training for personal support workers as part of a larger campaign to train and reskill thousands of people.
The announcement is due to take place at 9 a.m.
-
Help Kids Shine - Achsah Belet & her son Silashttps://niagarachildrenscentre.akaraisin.com/ui/HelpKidsShine2020/participant/5997700?Lang=en-CA
-
-