Ontario's Ministry of Health confirms 1,009 cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 1,009 cases of COVID-19.

The Ministry says due to technical issues, yesterday's numbers were overestimated and today's are underestimated.

Usually the numbers are accurate as of noon the day before they're public, but the glitch in the system caused the numbers to keep being counted up until 8:30pm.

497 of the new cases are in Toronto, 175 are in Peel, and 118 are in York Region.

1,082 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 14 more COVID-19 related deaths.

27,053 tests were completed in the last day, and 29,316 are still under investigation.