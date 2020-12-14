Ontario's Ministry of Health confirms 1,940 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 1,940 new cases of COVID-19.
There are 544 new cases in Toronto, 390 in Peel, 191 in York Region, 134 in Hamilton, and 114 in Windsor-Essex County.
1,535 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 23 more COVID-19 related deaths.
57,091 tests were completed in the last day, with 32,045 still under investigation.
