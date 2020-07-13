Ontario's Ministry of Health confirms 116 more cases of COVID-19
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 116 more cases of COVID-19.
Additionally, 129 more cases of the virus have been resolved, meaning Ontario has 13 less active cases of COVID-19.
29 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 21 of them reporting no new cases at all.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says with the decline in cases, the province is ready to announce details of Stage 3 of reopening.
Having seen a continued decline in the number of new #COVID19 cases as the province entered Stage 2, and with hospitalizations being at all-time lows, today we’re providing details about Stage 3 of our plan to continue the safe and gradual reopening the province.— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 13, 2020
-
-
Jennie Stevens, MPP for St. Catharines - Asked the government about Garden City Manor's failed inspectionsJennie Stevens: "How many more examples do we need before the Premier finally cracks down on these for-profit homes?"
-