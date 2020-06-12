Ontario's Ministry of Health confirms 182 cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 182 more cases of COVID-19.

302 more patients have recovered from the virus, and 12 more patients have died.

Since the last report, 28,335 tests for the virus were completed.

That is the most amount of tests done in one day so far.

With 182 new cases of #COVID19, today is the lowest day-over-day increase since March 28 and a positive sign that the downward trend in new cases is continuing. This is at a time when daily testing remains at all-time highs with over 28,000 tests processed yesterday. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 12, 2020

See today's full data below.