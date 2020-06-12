iHeartRadio
Ontario's Ministry of Health confirms 182 cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 182 more cases of COVID-19.

302 more patients have recovered from the virus, and 12 more patients have died.

Since the last report, 28,335 tests for the virus were completed.

That is the most amount of tests done in one day so far.

 

See today's full data below.

