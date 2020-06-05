Ontario's Ministry of Health confirms 344 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 344 new cases of COVID-19.

In total, Ontario has had 29,747 cases to date.

Of the 29,747 cases, 23,583 patients have recovered and 2,372 have died.

1,519 of the 2,372 total deaths were residents of long-term care homes.

Since the last report, 20,730 tests for the virus were completed.

See today's full data below.