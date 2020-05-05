Ontario's Ministry of Health confirms 387 more cases of COVID-19
Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 387 more cases of COVID-19.
In total, the province has had 18,310 cases of the virus.
12,779 patients that were being treated have recovered, and 1,361 have died.
352,714 tests for COVID-19 have been done in Ontario to date, 10,654 since yesterday's report.
The Ministry of Long-Term Care is reporting 1,0003 residents of long-term care homes were being treated for the virus and have died.
See today's data below, followed by yesterday's.
