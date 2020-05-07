Ontario's Ministry of Health confirms 399 more cases of COVID-19
Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 399 more cases of COVID-19.
In total, the province has had 19,121 cases of the virus.
13,569 patients have recovered, and 1,477 patients have died.
Since the previous report, 15,179 tests were completed with a total of 380,854 tests done to date.
See today's report below, followed by yesterday's.
