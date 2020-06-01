Ontario's Ministry of Health confirms 404 more cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 404 more cases of COVID-19

In total, Ontario has had 28,263 cases of the virus, with 22,153 of those cases resolved and 2,276 total deaths.

Of those 2,276 deaths, 1,445 were residents of long-term care homes, and six of those deaths were health care workers associated with long-term care homes.

In the last day, 14,379 tests for the virus were completed, with 6,427 still under investigation.

A total of 732,720 COVID-19 tests have been done to date.

See today's full breakdown from the Ministry below.

