Ontario's Ministry of Health confirms 421 more cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 421 more cases of COVID-19.

This brings the province's total number of cases so far to 16,608.

10,825 cases have been resolved, and 1,121 patients have died.

16,532 tests were completed since the last report, the most amount of tests done in one day to date.

A total of 294,054 tests for the virus have been done in Ontario.

