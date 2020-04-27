iHeartRadio
Ontario's Ministry of Health confirms 424 more cases of COVID-19, 57 deaths

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 424 more cases of COVID-19.

So far, there have been 14,856 cases in the province.

In today's report, they also announced 57 more patients with the virus have died.

That is the largest single day jump in deaths so far.

8,525 cases have recovered. 

Since the last report, 12,550 tests were completed.

See yesterday's report below.

