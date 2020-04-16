Ontario's Ministry of Health confirms 514 more cases of COVID-19
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 514 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 8,961.
Between yesterday and today, 9,001 more COVID-19 tests were completed.
4,194 cases of the 8,961 total have recovered, and there have been 423 deaths.
807 patients are hospitalized in the province with the virus.
