Ontario's Ministry of Health confirms 514 more cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 514 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 8,961.

Between yesterday and today, 9,001 more COVID-19 tests were completed.

4,194 cases of the 8,961 total have recovered, and there have been 423 deaths.

807 patients are hospitalized in the province with the virus.

See yesterday's data below.

