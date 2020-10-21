Ontario's Ministry of Health confirms 790 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 790 new cases of COVID-19.

321 of the new cases are in Toronto, 157 are in Peel, 76 are in York Region, and 57 are in Ottawa.

719 more cases of the virus are considered resolved, and there are nine more COVID-19 related deaths.

260 people in Ontario are currently, hospitalized with COVID-19, with 71 in ICU, and 49 in ICU on ventilator.

32,646 tests were processed in the last day, with 29,332 still under investigation.