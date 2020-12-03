Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 1,824 new cases of COVID-19.

Today's number are slightly higher due to a data processing error.

The figures include three days worth of unreported cases from the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The total for that Public Health unit alone is 127.

52,873 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 58,320 tests still under investigation.

666 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 195 in ICU, and 107 in ICU on a ventilator.