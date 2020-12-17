Ontario's Ministry of Health reports 2,432 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 2,432 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 737 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel, 209 in York Region, 190 in Windsor-Essex County and 142 in Hamilton.

2,009 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 23 more COVID-19 related deaths.

58,178 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 78,631 still under investigation.