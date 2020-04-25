Ontario’s Ministry of Health reports 476 more cases of COVID-19, 48 more deaths.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health is reporting 476 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total to 13,995.

They’ve also announced 48 more patients with the virus have died, bringing that total to 811.

7,509 cases have been resolved.

Since the last report, 10,578 tests were completed.

8,171 tests are still being processed.

A total of 217,618 tests have been done in the province so far.

