Ontario's Ministry of Health says province has more than 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health says the province has had 6,237 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far.

Of those 6,237 cases, 2,574 have been resolved and there have been 222 deaths.

Women seem to be slightly more affected by the virus, making up 54.1% of cases.

Most cases occur in people between ages 40-59.

Another interesting number to note is that there has only been 5,573 more tests done from yesterdays report.

Earlier this week, Premier Doug Ford said Ontario's testing rate was "unacceptable".

Ford wants 13,000 tests done a day.

So far, we have not seen that.

Yesterday's data is below, and today's above.