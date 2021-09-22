Ontario's new proof-of-vaccination system in effect

Ontario's new proof-of-vaccination system is officially in effect.

As of this morning, people will need to prove they have received two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine to access some non-essential services.

Some of the settings where the proof-of-vaccination system will be in place include indoor dining and bars, banquet halls and convention centres, gyms, casinos, concerts, theatres, cinemas, and racing venues.

To enter these spaces, patrons must show a paper or PDF version of their vaccine receipts and a piece of government issued ID.

At least 14 days must have passed since the second shot was received.

Doctors' notes for medical exemptions will also be accepted, but the government is only accepting two medical exemptions at this time: an allergic reaction confirmed by an allergist of immunologist, and people who experienced myocarditis or pericarditis after the first dose of the vaccine.

The new regulation does not apply to essential settings such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

Click here to learn more about what you may need to provide under the new system.