iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario's patient ombudsman dies in accident

CKTB - NEWS - Cathy Fooks

Ontario's patient ombudsman has died in an accident, the government agency has confirmed.
    
Cathy Fooks assumed her role on July 13, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    
The office of the patient ombudsman announced her death on Thursday, offering condolences to her family.
    
The patient ombudsman supports Ontarians who have voiced concerns about their health-care experience.
    
It also investigates and makes recommendations on unresolved complaints about public hospitals and long-term care homes.
    
A statement from the organization said that Fooks was "a forward-thinking leader'' in Ontario's health-care sector.

Latest Audio