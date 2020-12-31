Ontario's patient ombudsman dies in accident

Ontario's patient ombudsman has died in an accident, the government agency has confirmed.



Cathy Fooks assumed her role on July 13, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The office of the patient ombudsman announced her death on Thursday, offering condolences to her family.



The patient ombudsman supports Ontarians who have voiced concerns about their health-care experience.



It also investigates and makes recommendations on unresolved complaints about public hospitals and long-term care homes.



A statement from the organization said that Fooks was "a forward-thinking leader'' in Ontario's health-care sector.