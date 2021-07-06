Ontario's positivity rate down to 1.1 percent as health officials confirm 244 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 244 new COVID-19 cases today.
Today's number is up from yesterday's 170 cases, but the positivity rate has decreased to 1.1 percent as the number of tests processed jumped from 12,949 yesterday to 28,755 today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott also notes today's case count includes 80 cases from 2020 from Toronto Public Health. Removing those, the daily tally is 164.
The seven-day rolling average is 215, compared to 278 a week ago.
Today's update also includes 9 new deaths linked to the virus.
