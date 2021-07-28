Ontario's positivity rate drops back below one percent as officials confirm 158 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario's COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped back below 1 percent.

Health officials are confirming 158 new cases today and 4 new deaths.

With 20,527 tests processed since the last update, the positivity rate has dropped to 0.8 percent.

The positivity rate had been listed as one percent or higher for three consecutive days.

The seven day rolling average has increased slightly to 161, compared to 150 a week ago.