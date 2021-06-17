Ontario's positivity rate drops to lowest point since early October

Ontario is logging another day with fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases as the positivity rate continues to drop.

Health officials are confirming 370 new COVID-19 cases today, slightly down from yesterday's 384.

With 30,500 tests completed since the last update, Ontario's positivity rate is now down to 1.3 percent.

The last time the positivity rate was this low was October 2nd.

The seven-day rolling average is now 443, compared to 617 a week ago.

Today's update also includes seven more deaths linked to COVID-19.