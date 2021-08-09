Ontario's positivity rate reaches 2.3 percent as 325 new COVID-19 cases are confirmed

Ontario is reporting more than 300 new COVID-19 cases today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott confirms there are 325 new infections included in tody's update.

It is a drop from yesteday's 423 cases, but still represents a steep climb from recent numbers.

The province's positivity rate has been steadily increasing since late last week, reaching 2 percent yesterday and 2. 3 percent today.

No new deaths are included in today's update.