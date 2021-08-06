Ontario's positivity rate ticks up to 1.4 percent as 340 new cases are confirmed

Ontario is reporting 340 new COVID-19 cases today.

It's a sharp jump from yesterday's 213 as the province's positivity rate ticks up from 1.2 percent to 1.4 percent

Today's tally is also the highest number of daily reported cases since June.

The latest update includes 18 new deaths linked to the virus but a Ministry of Health official says 16 of the deaths occurred more than six weeks ago and are being reported as part of data catch-up.

