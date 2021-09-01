Ontario's Premier expected to announce proof of vaccination system today

Ontario's Premier is expected to announce a proof of vaccination program today.

CTV News Toronto is reporting a government source has confirmed proof will be required for non-essential businesses and indoor settings were masks cannot be worn.

The businesses would include restaurants, gyms, movie theatres, concerts, and any other organized large gathering.

However, the government source says proof would not be required for retail shopping or outdoor dining.

CTV News Toronto reports the program would start September 22nd.

The system is expected to make use of an app that combines proof of ID and a vaccination certificate.

Premier Doug Ford has an announcement scheduled for 1 p.m. He'll be joined by Ontario's Health Minister and the Chief Medical Officer of Health.