Ontario's State of Emergency extended - Premier hopes this is the last time

Ontario's State of Emergency is being extended until July 15th.

The legislature approved the extension earlier today in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Premier Doug Ford says, "We are hopeful that another extension of the Declaration of Emergency will not be needed as we see improvements in the public health trends and as people and businesses continue to act responsibly and adapt to the new environment."

The State of Emergency was originally declared on March 17th and has been extended several times since then.

The State of Emergency gives the government the power to enact, amend, and enforce emergency orders.

The emergency orders were previously extended until the end of the month.