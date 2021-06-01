Ontario's Stay-at-Home order ends tomorrow, but that doesn't mean a lot will change for many

Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order will end tomorrow, but that doesn't mean life will look a whole lot different for residents.

All other public health and workplace measures will remain in place provincewide until Ontario enters Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen, at which point some restrictions will ease with a focus on outdoor settings.

The Stay-at-Home order was issued April 7th, 2021, and asked residents to remain at home except for essential trips such as grocery store or pharmacy shopping, or going to the doctor.

As of tomorrow, those restrictions will no longer be in effect, but all other existing measures will remain in place provincewide.

Ontarians will be able to leave home to travel within the province to a secondary residence for any reason, however, they are not be permitted to host members of another household indoors except for a person from another household who lives alone or a caregiver.

Ontario residents are still asked to limit indoor gatherings to households only and outdoor gatherings to up to five people.

There is still a 25 per cent capacity for essential retail where only certain goods are permitted to be sold, restricting non-essential retail to curbside pickup and delivery only.

Short-term rentals are only allowed for individuals in need of housing and allowing Ontario Parks and campgrounds on public lands to be used for day-use only, subject to limited exceptions.