Ontario's Sunshine List is out, and OPG's President sits on top

Ontario's sunshine list has been unveiled, a chance for the public to see which publicly-paid employees made over $100,000.

The Ford government says the list saw a massive jump in the number of nurses and teachers earning $100,000 or more last year – contributing to a dramatic rise in the overall amount of public employees on the Sunshine List.

This year's list saw more than 200,000 people pulling in six-figure salaries -- a 23 per cent increase from 2019.

While nurses received a temporary pay bump in recognition of the non-stop work during the pandemic, the rise in teaching salaries could be attributed to their negotiated salary grid.

Kenneth Hartwick, Ontario Power Generation’s President, recorded the highest salary of all public sector employees in Ontario, pulling in $1.2 million in 2020.

OPG executives took six of the top ten spots for a combined $5.7 million in compensation, not including benefits.

Kevin Smith, the CEO of the University Health Network who served as an advisor to the Ontario government during the pandemic response, and was instrumental in the early vaccine roll out, made $844,992 in 2020.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health made $444,000, while his deputy Dr. Barbara Yaffe made $296,000.

"Almost 75% of the growth of the Public Sector Salary Disclosure is due to increases in the Hospitals & Boards of Public Health and School Boards sectors. Registered Nurses contributed to approximately 60% of the increase in the Hospitals & Boards of Public Health sector this year. Additionally, teachers contributed to 97% of the increase in the School Boards sector."

If you want to search the list click here.