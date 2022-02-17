Ontario's top doc will look at removing mask mandates, including in schools, in mid-March

Ontario's top doctor says he will review mask mandates in mid-March.

Dr. Kieran Moore says he'll be making recommendations for all public spaces at that time, including schools.

"If and when we transition, it would be from a mandate to mask, to a recommendation to mask. I would certainly hope that vulnerable members of our community that are at risk for this virus would continue to mask."

Moore says he will be monitoring public health indicators following today's reopening step of removing many capacity limits, and an end to the vaccine certificate system on March 1st.