Ontario's top doctor says there is ample supply of Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccines

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says there is ample supply of the Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine, even for people who won't be eligible for that shot until later this month.

Dr. Kieran Moore says over the next two weeks only 20,000 out of a potential 80,000 appointments have been booked.

He says there is still ``significant capacity'' and an ample supply of the bivalent vaccine.

Moore says there are plenty of vaccines and appointment slots, and people should make sure they are up to date on their COVID-19 boosters to ensure a maximum level of community protection heading into the winter.

He says the province had hit a low of 5,000 people a day getting shots, and now with renewed interest in the vaccines with the introduction of the bivalent shot, that's up to 15,000 today.

Ontarians aged 70 and older, long-term care residents, health-care workers, Indigenous people and their adult household members, immunocompromised people 12 and older and pregnant people are eligible for the Omicron-targeted booster now, while all others 18 and older can receive the shots as of Sept. 26.