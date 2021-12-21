Ontario's top doctor says we will soon see the highest number of COVID-19 cases per day

Ontario's top doctor says the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is impacting the province's ability to provide the needed testing capacity as case counts rise.

Dr. Kieran Moore says Ontario will soon see the highest number of COVID-19 cases per day since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Hospitalizations have increased 9% in the past week."

There are 165 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, including 101 patients on ventilators across the province.