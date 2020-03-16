Ontario's top doctor thinks all bars and dine-in restaurants should close

Ontario's top doctor believes churches, bars and restaurants which can't offer a take-out delivery system should close.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Doctor David Williams gave his opinion during an afternoon news conference.

Williams is also recommending that private schools and all daycares suspend their services to limit the spread of the virus.

He says people should not gather in groups larger than 50, in line with a federal recommendation.

Ontario has already ordered all public schools stay closed for two weeks after March break.

The provincial government would have to enforce such recommendations.