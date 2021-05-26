Ontario's top doctor wants schools to resume in-person before first step of reopening plan

Ontario's top doctor says he'd like to see schools resume in-person learning before the province enters the first step of its reopening plan in mid-June.



Dr. David Williams says most public health units have said they're in favour of schools reopening soon.



High schools and elementary schools across the province have been shut to in-person learning since mid-April.



Williams says he has heard from many public health agencies, including those in the hard-hit Toronto area, who want to see schools reopen.