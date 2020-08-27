iHeartRadio
Ontario's top Dr. says teachers following protocols will not be at increased risk of COVID

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says teachers will not face a heightened risk of COVID-19 when they return to class if they follow the proper precautions.

Dr. David Williams is urging teachers to strictly adhere to newly-issued guidance aimed at preventing and managing COVID-19 outbreaks in the classroom.

He says teachers must wear a mask, stay home if they're sick, wear gloves and practice hand hygiene and physical distancing.


 

