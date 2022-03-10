Ontario's Tourism Min. in Niagara Falls encouraging residents to staycation

Niagara Falls was used as the backdrop today as the Ontario government encouraged residents to rediscover their province and take advantage of the Staycation Tax Credit.

The tax credit will give residents 20% back on their eligible accommodation expenses for leisure stays in the province this year.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod joined local politicians and business owners on Clifton Hill to talk about the importance of supporting the local economy by travelling at home.

“The Ontario Staycation Tax Credit will help make travel more affordable and encourage Ontarians to explore their own province, reinvigorating local tourism economies by delivering a much-needed boost to local businesses while keeping Ontario competitive in the global market.”

The temporary Personal Income Tax credit will allow Ontario residents to claim eligible accommodation expenses, up to a maximum of $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for families. The credit will provide up to a maximum of $200 for an individual and $400 for a family.

Ontarians could get back up to 20 per cent on eligible accommodation expenses for stays between January 1 and December 31, 2022, at hotels, motels, lodges, bed-and-breakfast establishments, cottages, campgrounds and other short-term accommodations in Ontario that are subject to GST/HST.

Ontario residents will be able to apply for the credit when they file their 2022 personal Income Tax and Benefit Returns in 2023 and can receive the credit even if they do not owe income tax.

Residents must keep detailed receipts for their eligible Ontario accommodation expenses.

"With more than 40,000 people in Niagara who rely on tourism to support their families, this tax credit offered by the province will make a big impact. Hospitality is what Niagara Falls does best and with programs that we have had in place throughout the pandemic, like safetoplay.ca and safetostay.ca we are ready, our doors are open and we are thrilled to welcome more visitors from across Ontario!" Mayor Jim Diodati City of Niagara Falls