iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario's Wiarton Willie died last year, residents just finding out now

wiarton

Ontario's Wiarton Willie has died.

South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson made the announcement today.

The famed rodent died due a tooth abscess before last year’s Groundhog Day ceremony.

Last year's event featured a video without Willie.

This year, a live, in-person event will return on Feb. 2, 2022, but with a brown groundhog.

Mayor Jackson says they adopted a brown groundhog to take Willie’s place this year, and a failed search for an albino rodent.

Jackson says, as sad as they are to lose albino Willie, they are excited about the return of a live, in-person prediction morning.

12

Latest Audio