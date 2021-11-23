Ontario's Wiarton Willie died last year, residents just finding out now
Ontario's Wiarton Willie has died.
South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson made the announcement today.
The famed rodent died due a tooth abscess before last year’s Groundhog Day ceremony.
Last year's event featured a video without Willie.
This year, a live, in-person event will return on Feb. 2, 2022, but with a brown groundhog.
Mayor Jackson says they adopted a brown groundhog to take Willie’s place this year, and a failed search for an albino rodent.
Jackson says, as sad as they are to lose albino Willie, they are excited about the return of a live, in-person prediction morning.
-
AM Roundtable - Cara Krezek and Jeff WallisAM Roundtable - Cara Krezek and Jeff Wallis
-
Legal Stories of the WeekNiagara man caught in online sting to expose predators convicted of threatening vigilante. 13-year-old Welland robber gets sage advice from judge. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
What if the Kyle Rittenhouse trial took place in Canada?Tim talks to Paul Wintemute Law Professor at Niagara College on the Rittenhouse case and how it would play out in Canada